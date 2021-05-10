THROWBACK: When True Beauty alum Moon Ga Young confessed she didn’t understand her character at first

We are looking back at when Tempted alum Moon Ga Young got candid about how she understood her True Beauty character and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Today, we are looking back at the time when the True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young opened up about her popular character from True Beauty. Back in January 202q Young spoke to Elle Korea and her role in the hit series. The actress and South Korean icon described the sets of the show as “overflowing with energy.” She also added that she felt like she was headed off to school.

The actress added, “Because I graduated from an all-girls middle school and an all-girls high school, sitting in a classroom with guys feels new and unfamiliar for me.” But quickly stated that she also “felt a bigger responsibility to lead the story.” Moon Ga Young also admitted that initially, she had trouble understanding her character but after putting in a lot of time and hard work in order to portray her in a meaningful way, the actress knocked it out of the park with this one.

“It took some time for me to understand the character of Ju Gyeong,” said Moon Ga Young. “I needed to be certain of what kind of message I could send through this drama and this character. I’m still in the process of contemplating and worrying over how to convey Ju Gyeong’s growth.” Sharing her thoughts on her wok ahead after the raving success of True Beauty, Young shared, “When I do something, I’m not the type to hesitate. I want to keep moving forward like this.”

Credits :Elle Korea

