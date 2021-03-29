THROWBACK: When True Beauty alum Moon Ga Young got candid about how she overcomes emotional breakdowns

We are looking back at when True Beauty alum Moon Ga Young got candid about how she overcomes emotional slumps and mental barriers. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at March 2020 when Moon Ga Young spoke to Star 1 magazine and got candid about her life philosophy, career and more. The True Beauty star who started in the Korean entertainment industry as a child actress is already in the business for 15 years. Looking back at her early days and her growth since she started out, Moon Ga Young told Star 1: “I recently learned how to heal emotionally on my own, and I learned that loving and accepting yourself as you are is a way of guiding yourself to a better path.”

She added, “I think having complete faith in myself is the biggest factor that keeps me going in my acting career.” Moon Ga Young also spoke fondly about her experience filming her latest drama, commenting, “I learned so many things in the seven months I spent together with ‘True Beauty.'”

As for her future goals as an actress, Moon Ga Young remarked, “I’d like the thoughts and feelings I experience each year to be captured in my filmography. I hope that as my emotions change depending on my age, they will be conveyed well.” She went on, “I think I’d like it if viewers looked up and rewatched my old projects because they wanted to remember a certain time through me or see the Moon Ga Young of a specific era.”

