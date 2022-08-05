THROWBACK: When ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Kim Tae Ri spoke about becoming a BTS fan

BTS has fans all over the world, and actress Kim Tae Ri is no exception! In an interview in 2019, the ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star was asked to share one of the most interesting or fun things going on in her life at the time. To this, Kim Tae Ri went with becoming a BTS fan for her reply.

Candidly speaking, the actress said, “The me who is becoming a BTS fan?” Kim Tae Ri elaborated upon her answering, talking about the “black screen” at the end of videos, that fans are quite familiar with. The actress shared, “I like seeing myself being a fangirl. When I’m watching BTS clips on my smartphone, sometimes my face reflects on the black screen.”

Kim Tae Ri continued with a laugh, “[The black screen] makes me realize that without even being aware, I have a really delighted expression on my face.” The actress added, “To be honest, it’s my first time ‘fangirling’ since after I became an adult, and I quite like this time where I can just simply enjoy something.”

At the time of the interview, Kim Tae Ri’s most recent works included the movie ‘Little Forest’ alongside Ryu Jun Yeol and Jin Ki Joo, and her small-screen debut period melodrama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ with Lee Hyeong Hun, Yoo Yeon Seok and more.

Since then, the talented actress has gone on to star in ‘Space Sweepers’ alongside Song Joong Ki and ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ with Nam Joo Hyuk. With ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ in particular, Kim Tae Ri received immense love for her portrayal of Na Hee Do, winning Best Actress - Television and Most Popular Actress at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

