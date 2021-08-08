THROWBACK: When TWICE alum Nayeon gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life

We are looking back at July 2019 TWICE member Nayeon opened up about her daily habits, how she takes on compliments, her trainee days and much more in a candid chat with Nylon Korea! Speaking candidly about her daily life, Nayeon said, “It’s different for every schedule, but I think I’m a morning person. I tend to wake up before 10 a.m. I generally wake up early.”

Talking about her trainee days, Nayeon said “I thought that it was neither long nor short, but when I think about it, that was the entirety of my school years. I spent my teen years like this, so each and every memory is clear.”

When asked how she handles the many compliments she gets, Nayeon said: “To be honest, there are so many people who are prettier than me, but I like myself. Before, my insecurities would weigh on my mind all the time, but now, I think I’ve learned that even those things are me. I’m the only one to have this, after all.”

Back in October 2020, Nayeon also spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea she also opened up about mental health and finding support. “For a long time, I’ve always tried hard to shake off emotions like sadness or exhaustion as quickly as possible,” she said. “I think that it’s natural to feel that kind of emotion, and I tend to think positively.” She named her family and fellow members as people who have an influence on her staying mentally strong. She also added: “I’m the kind of person that likes to do a lot of fun things. I’ve learned baking, cooking, and pottery. I was thinking of learning to make glass art with a member who wanted to as well, but the timing didn’t work out. If I have the chance, I’d like to learn to bake again.”

