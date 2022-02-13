THROWBACK: When TWICE alum Sana got candid about music, dancing & how she deals with matters of the heart

We are looking back at December 2021, when TWICE’s Sana spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and opened up about not being able to meet fans amid the pandemic, the band’s recent successes and much more. Sana said, “Although we weren’t able to meet our fans in person, I think 2021 was a year where we did our best to show everything we could. The members all prepared diligently from the start of the year. Since we were preparing for Korean, Japanese, and English albums, we were recording and practising choreography every day. As we worked so hard on preparing, I’m so thankful that people seem to like [what we prepared].”

Talking about lyrics from TWICE’s song Scientist which reads: “What’s the point of theory in the face of love?” Sana was asked if she feels the same way, to which the idol responded: “I’m typically really touchy with my members so considering that, I think I’m someone who just acts as I feel. If I want to hug them, I hug them, if they’re pretty, I tell them they’re pretty, and I tell my members stuff like, ‘Your picture was so pretty so I saved it to my phone.'”

Apart from music, Sana is also a gifted dancer, the idol told the magazine: “When we were preparing ‘YES or YES,’ we told our agency that we wanted more difficult choreography. The more we promoted, the more greed we felt [to showcase our dancing].”

Speaking about the band’s humble beginning as trainees, the idol said: “When we were on music shows this time, there were junior artists who wanted to come to greet us, but because of COVID-19, we had to tell them it’d be difficult. But then we heard that they cried in their waiting room. After hearing that, we requested that we greet them just for a moment. That’s exactly how we viewed our seniors when we debuted. However, thinking of the opposite perspective now was so fascinating, and I felt for them.”

Also read: ​​TWICE alum Sana is the style star we need to take notes from