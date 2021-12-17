THROWBACK: When TWICE alum Sana opened up about cancelling TWICELIGHTS concert

We are looking back at April 2020, when TWICE’s Sana spoke to 1st Look magazine and opened up about having to cancel the group’s Seoul concert. When asked about appearing solo in the magazine, Sana said, “It’s something I’ve always done with the other members, so I felt a bit lonely and a bit awkward, but it was still really fun. I’ve always loved posing for photoshoots, so I had thought to myself in the past that I’d like to try posing for one alone sometime.”

Talking about the unfortunately cancelled TWICE concert–“TWICELIGHTS in Seoul ‘FINALE'”, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 7 and 8 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul but had to be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sharing her thoughts, Sana said: “I feel really sad about it. To the extent where it’s hard to put into words. Because this concert in Seoul was supposed to be a meaningful event that marked the end of our yearlong tour.”

Sana went on to share, “We were so sad about it that on the concert’s [original scheduled] date, we all took photos together and posted messages on social media saying that we were so sorry [to our fans] and so sad. But I was really grateful because it was actually our fans who ended up comforting and consoling us. I sincerely hope that everyone takes care of their health and doesn’t get sick.”

