THROWBACK: When TWICE opened up about their guilty pleasures, experimenting with new concepts & more

Today, we are looking back at when the all-girl gang TWICE opened up and spoke about their guilty pleasures, music career and much more.

We are looking back at October 2020, when TWICE spoke to Naver and got candid about their album Eyes wide open which has been doing phenomenally well since its release. In the interview, the all-girl group spoke about going for a retro concept. Nayeon said, “As we always did, when the group prepares for a concept we’ve never done before, the members discuss it with each other a lot. I think we focused on expressing TWICE’s unique colours.”

Jihyo agreed, “TWICE is always thinking hard about showing off new concepts.” She added, “I think the most important thing is to make sure that TWICE’s transformation doesn’t feel awkward to the public.” Mina chimed in and detailed how the girls are trying to show off different sides of their personalities. “While our cuteness and healthy energy is a given, we’re consistently working hard to become a group of many colours that can pull off new concepts,” she said.

While talking about guilty pleasures, Nayeon said with a laugh, “When I make fun of my members. It’s really fun messing around and teasing Momo and Tzuyu.” Jihyo shared that she’s been gaming recently. “It’s a game where you draw conclusions and trick other players,” she explained. Laughing, she then added, “It feels great when I win.” Tzuyu spoke about how she loves bread. She said, “Whenever I eat bread after craving it, I feel like I can’t control myself just like in the lyrics of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME.'”

As for Chaeyoung, she said with a laugh, “Drinking iced Americanos in the morning! Whenever it’s morning, I just really crave an iced Americano,” she said.

Also Read: Make some summer choices & we will reveal who is your bias in TWICE

Share your comment ×