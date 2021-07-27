THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Jeongyeon revealed which member she NEVER takes advice from

We are looking back at October 2019 when TWICE alum Jeongyeon spoke to Marie Claire Korea and opened up about life with her team members, how she stays true to herself and more. When asked about TWICE’s packed schedule, the icon noted: “I think since the members and I started working at a young age, we’re a bit more mature than other people our age. We’ve met a lot of different people along the way, and that experience helped me understand the members and others more. I definitely learned how to be considerate after debuting.”

She continued, “Living in a dorm with nine members entails consideration. Everything would fall apart if even one person isn’t considerate, but our members are all kind. I learn a lot from them. Even though we’re doing the same work, I see how a member thinks positively about something in a certain way, or how someone can think of something in a way that I never would have thought of. I learn things like that while being with the members.”

Speaking about her true self, Jeongyeon also spoke about the time when she’s most in her natural element: “I don’t know if it’s okay to say this, but my appearance when I show up at the salon after washing my hair and going to bed the night before is my true self. My appearance with dishevelled hair and no makeup is exactly like me.” She added, “The looks on the faces of the makeup artists when they see me like that…” and laughed.

The idol also revealed who she goes to for advice, she said: “Chaeyoung doesn’t say much about matters that don’t interest her. If I ask her, ‘I want to do this. What do you think?’ she just says, ‘Do everything you want to do.’ She does everything she wants, which is why she tells me, ‘It’s okay. Do it all.’ It’s important to empathize when giving advice, so when I need advice, I go to all the members except her.”

