THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Mina reminisced about her favourite summer memories with her fellow members

Last year, girl group TWICE released a summery track ‘Alcohol-Free’. Right from the tune to the music video, the song is truly full of the feeling of summer. Written by J. Y. Park, ‘Alcohol-Free’ reminds one of TWICE’s track ‘Dance the Night Away’, because of its cool and summery vibe. The song’s lyrics talk about the moments of falling in love, discussing that magic by alluding to refreshing drinks.

Shortly after the song’s release, TWICE’s member Mina was asked about her favourite summer memories during an interview. To this, Mina talked about a memory which involved her fellow TWICE members. Mina reminisced about their trip to Hawaii for filming, and shared how they spent their time.

The TWICE member shared, “When I think about summer, I remember going to Hawaii with my other TWICE members for a filming schedule.” Mina continued, “Hawaii is a place that is nice even if you aren’t doing anything, but during times when we weren’t filming, I had a lot of fun going swimming and scuba diving with the other members.”

From bicycling to having acai bowls, Mina has a lot of special memories from that trip! The Twice member shared, “In the mornings, we [TWICE's members] would start our day by riding our bicycles and going to this place that we randomly stumbled upon, that served acai bowls, I miss those times.”

Mina debuted as a part of TWICE in 2015, alongside her fellow members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The girl group’s most recent comeback was with their 10th extended play ‘Taste of Love’. Presently, TWICE is gearing up for their comeback with their 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’.

