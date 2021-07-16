THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Nayeon got candid about being mentally strong, her career and much more

We are looking back at when TWICE’s Nayeon spoke about her career in TWICE, marking the band’s 5th debut anniversary and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at October 2020, when TWICE’s Nayeon spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea’s and opened up about her career, the band’s 5th anniversary and so much more. While chatting with the magazine, Nayeon shared that lately she’s been preparing for the group’s full album and spending time with her fellow members. She said, “I’m the kind of person that likes to do a lot of fun things. I’ve learned baking, cooking, and pottery. I was thinking of learning to make glass art with a member who wanted to as well, but the timing didn’t work out. If I have the chance, I’d like to learn to bake again.”

It was described that Nayeon is known among the members and their fans for being mentally strong. “For a long time, I’ve always tried hard to shake off emotions like sadness or exhaustion as quickly as possible,” she said. “I think that it’s natural to feel that kind of emotion, and I tend to think positively.” She named her family and fellow members as people who have an influence on her staying mentally strong.

In the context of the band celebrating their fifth debut anniversary in October, Nayeon was asked to share her thoughts about reaching this point in their career. “I think we work harder than we did when we debuted,” said Nayeon. “You might say that in the past we were satisfied if we did all the things we were given to do, and in comparison I think that we have more passion and ambition now because our albums, performances, and photo shoots are all things that we create. That’s because there are now there are more opportunities for our thoughts and opinions to be reflected.”

