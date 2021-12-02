THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Nayeon got candid about a MAJOR career milestone

We are looking back at October 2020, when TWICE alum Nayeon spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and opened up about spending time with herself amidst COVID. She said: “I’m the kind of person that likes to do a lot of fun things. I’ve learned baking, cooking, and pottery. I was thinking of learning to make glass art with a member who wanted to as well, but the timing didn’t work out. If I have the chance, I’d like to learn to bake again.”

When asked about her mental health, and how she manages to keep it in check, she said: “For a long time, I’ve always tried hard to shake off emotions like sadness or exhaustion as quickly as possible. I think that it’s natural to feel that kind of emotion, and I tend to think positively.” The idol also credited her family and fellow bandmates for helping her keep her mental health in check.

Talking about the band’s fifth debut anniversary which was right around the corner at the time of this chat, Nayeon reflected on her journey so far and this career point. She said: “I think we work harder than we did when we debuted. You might say that in the past we were satisfied if we did all the things we were given to do, and in comparison, I think that we have more passion and ambition now because our albums, performances, and photo shoots are all things that we create. That’s because there are now there are more opportunities for our thoughts and opinions to be reflected.”

Finally talking about the band’s album Eyes wide open, which was just about to drop at the time, Nayeon said, “It has 13 songs that are retro music and a good fit for fall and winter. We work hard on every album, but since full albums seem like they’re very meaningful for fans, we’re trying to do things like content and promotions that we haven’t done before.”

Also read: THROWBACK: When TWICE alum Nayeon gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life