THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Nayeon, Jihyo & Tzuyu spoke about their guilty pleasures

On October 26, 2020, JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE dropped their second full length album, ‘Eyes wide open’, along with its unforgettable music video for the title track ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’. In an interview with South Korean media outlet Newsen, the members sat down for a fun Q&A session, which covered topics like going for a retro concept, writing lyrics for the tracks in the album and much more.

In particular, when TWICE’s members were asked to name some of their guilty pleasures in the spirit of the lyrics of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, member Nayeon replied with a laugh, “When I tease my members. It’s really fun messing around with and teasing Momo and Tzuyu.”

Meanwhile, Jihyo gave us an insight into how she is as a gamer! TWICE’s leader shared that she had been into gaming recently [at the time of the interview], and explained about the game, sharing, “It’s a game where you draw conclusions and trick other players.” She added with a laugh that “It feels great when I win.”

TWICE’s youngest member, Tzuyu, on the other hand, spoke about her love for bread! Tzuyu shared, “Whenever I eat bread after craving it, I feel like I can’t control myself just like in the lyrics of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME.'”

The second Korean studio album released by TWICE, ‘Eyes wide open’ includes thirteen songs. Along with the lead single ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, the album includes ‘HELL IN HEAVEN’, ‘UP NO MORE’, ‘DO WHAT WE LIKE’, ‘BRING IT BACK’, ‘BELIEVER’, ‘QUEEN’, ‘GO HARD’, ‘SHOT CLOCK’, ‘HANDLE IT’, ‘DEPEND ON YOU’, ‘SAY SOMETHING’, and ‘BEHIND THE MASK’.

