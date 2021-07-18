THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Nayeon revealed how life has changed since her debut; See what she said

We are looking back at when TWICE’s Nayeon opened up on how she deals with hardships and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at February 2020 when TWICE alum Nayeon spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and got candid on overcoming hardships. “2019 was the most relaxed year since TWICE’s debut,” Nayeon said. “Before that, it seemed like we were always running nonstop towards the next goalpost, but this past year by comparison felt like a breeze. Of course, the most memorable part about 2019 was our world tour. We were able to meet fans from all over the world. It makes emotional and amazes me, seeing how far and wide the popularity of K-pop has spread,” she added.

When came to her growth and life since TWICE’s debut, teh pop icon said, “I didn’t have a lot of freedom as a trainee or even in the beginning right after debut. But now I have a little bit more freedom to be more frank and express myself more. I’m not the type to think, ‘I need to live more like that person,’ or ‘Moving forward I should absolutely do this or that.’ I just want to like myself and be happy in the present. More than pursuing large goals, I’m happier pursuing the smaller things.”

“In the beginning I thought it was natural to receive all this attention and interest,” Nayeon said. “I intentionally chose this path, and went through the difficulties of trainee life and the difficulties of debut. But that attention has continued to grow and grow… It’s scary for me to even walk outside. Whenever I’m tired, I try to empty my mind, because [dwelling on the bad things] never leads to anything good.”

She continued, “Of course, there will always be things that don’t work out the way you want them to, things that will push you past your breaking point from time to time. Whenever that happens, I go and watch videos on YouTube, or I listening to music, or monitoring, things like that that you can do without thinking at all. It’s easier that way.”

