THROWBACK: When TWICE took fans behind the making of their album Eyes wide open

We are looking back at October 2020 when the South Korean girl gang TWICE opened up about their guilty pleasures, their comeback and more in a candid chat with Naver. Back in October, the band made their much-anticipated return with their second full-length album “Eyes wide open” and its title track “I CAN’T STOP ME.” Soon after the release, the album topped iTunes charts around the world and also took the No. 1 spot on music charts in Korea, Japan, and China.

In their chat with Naver, the girls talked about the track’s retro concept. Nayeon said, “As we always did, when the group prepares for a concept we’ve never done before, the members discuss it with each other a lot. I think we focused on expressing TWICE’s unique colors.”

Jihyo agreed, “TWICE is always thinking hard about showing off new concepts.” She added, “I think the most important thing is to make sure that TWICE’s transformation doesn’t feel awkward to the public.” Mina explained that the group is slowly trying to show off various sides to themselves. “While our cuteness and healthy energy is a given, we’re consistently working hard to become a group of many colors that can pull off new concepts,” she said.

Later on in the chat, the girls also discussed things that “can’t stop” them. Momo said that she can’t stop herself from taking pictures of her dog, Boo. “My phone is full of photos of my puppy,” she shared. Meanwhile, Sana named “perfection.” She explained, “I start working really hard when I think about how I want to show an even more perfect performance and side of me. I don’t think I can ever stop doing that!” Dahyun expressed her love for the group’s fans and chose “concerts.” She said, “I hope the current situation gets better soon so we can perform in front of our fans.” As for Chaeyoung, she said with a laugh, “Drinking iced Americanos in the morning! Whenever it’s morning, I just really crave an iced Americano.”

