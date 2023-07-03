THROWBACK: When TWICE's Dahyun schooled J. Y. Park for not playing a game properly

TWICE member Dahyun made K-pop stans and netizens laugh with her playful nagging at J. Y. Park. Known as the father of TWICE, J. Y. Park joined TWICE members to promote their music on Knowing Brothers, a Korean Variety Show. This incident turned out to be one of the most iconic moments of K-pop

Dahyun yelling at J. Y. Park

TWICE members Nayeon and Dahyun were guests on Knowing Brothers in 2019, the two were accompanied by the former CEO of JYP Entertainment, J. Y. Park. While playing the whisper game, where two players had to wear headphones while music was playing, one of them will be given a word they have to describe without saying the actual word. The other person will have to guess the word. Dahyun was given words and J. Y. Park had to guess the words. Knowing Brothers is known for their rule of dropping the honorifics and treating each other like friends. This made it funnier as Dahyun got mad at J. Y. Park for not guessing words properly and she started calling him by his first name Jinyoung.

As the game started J. Y. Park was supposed to guess the word plastic pants but he couldn't even after wearing it on an award show performance, which made Dahyun a little angry and she said, "Why are you so bad at this" by calling his name, "JINYOUNGAH". She said that her throat hurts and J. Y. Park guess that but not the word. Things turned funnier with the next word Bibimbap, when Dahyun stood up so angrily, that the cast members burst into peals of laughter. She went to call him a fool as he couldn't a single hint and netizens found it really funny since this was the first a K-pop idol was seen scolding her boss. The only two words J. Y. Park could were Elevator and Americano, Dahyun's funny interaction with J. Y. Park became an important source of meme material for netizens and it goes down as one of the iconic moments of K-pop.

About J. Y. Park and TWICE

J. Y. Park was one of the judges of the survival show where the K-pop girl group TWICE was formed. He went on the Knowing Brothers to promote his song Fever. The JYP producer chose to be on the show with Dahyun and Nayeon as they are known for their amazing Variety Show skills.

