THROWBACK: When TXT alum Taehyun explained why he always ‘feels good’ after meeting BTS

We are looking back at March 2019 when TXT expressed thanks to their fellow SSouth Korean all-boy band BTS! TXT who were fairly new at the time, made an appearance on MBC’s “Section TV” for an interview and during the chat opened up about the iconic idols from BTS, who’ve made it big globally.

When asked about their group name and if there were options of any other ones, Soobin clarified, “Our full name is actually [pronounced] ‘Tomorrow by Together.'” When show host Lee Sang Min asked, “Can I call you TXT?” Yeonjun quickly replied, “Please call us ‘Tomorrow by Together.'”

When the host Lee Sang Min mentioned that once BTS mentioned the then-newbie group TXT during a red carpet interview at the 2019 Grammy’s; Yeonjun commented, “It was a place for world stars to gather. We were so honoured. We were also really touched because they gave us a lot of great, heartfelt advice.” Taehyun then added, “Whenever we occasionally bump into [BTS] at the company, they tell us that they support us and say so many great things, so I always feel good and thank them.” Yeonjun then expressed his goals of performing in other countries as he stated, “If possible, I’d like to go overseas. I want to show our songs and performances to many people.”

If you missed it, on the 2019 Grammys red carpet, BTS was asked to share advice to their new company juniors, and RM responded by saying, “We still try to stay ourselves. We could be proud, but we just still try to keep on with what we’re doing.”

