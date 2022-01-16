THROWBACK: When TXT alum Yeonjun got candid about his love for fashion and music

We are looking back at August 2021, when TXT alum Yeonjun spoke to Elle magazine and opened up about his keen love for fashion, his love for music and much more. Talking about his passions, the idol expressed why he loves fashion and music, he said: “I think both music and fashion are truly great media through which I can express myself. Because they allow me to express myself in my own style, without restrictions.”

Talking about the distinction between his online stage presence which is so powerful and dominant, compared to his off-stage persona which is so timid, the idol said that while he has tried to be “cooler” in real life to match his onstage persona but he couldn't follow through.

He said: “There have been times when I wondered if it would be better for me to show a more composed and cooler image in my everyday life as well. But my real personality kept showing through.” However, Yeonjun is happy being himself, he said: “I think it’s always best to be natural. Since I’m always with the other TXT members, my playful side comes out more.”

Talking about TXT and how the massive group makes it work, Yeonjun said: “Just like it’s important for each and every person to have their own individuality, I think it’s also really important for a group to have their own unique colour. I like that we have our own clear style and direction. I also came to learn that I have multiple colours of my own.”

