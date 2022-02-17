THROWBACK: When TXT alums got candid about the process behind making music and latest hits

We are looking back at August 2021, when TXT alums spoke to 1st Look magazine and opened up about writing their first song, new album and much more. If you didn't know, the band had a tremendously successful year in 2021 and the album which they spoke about was one of their many wins in the last year. Band alum Taehyun opened up about their song MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) on their new repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The idol shared that: “It’s a song we made thinking that we want to be with MOA [TXT’s fans] from the first moment we met until now and for a long time in the future as well. The members all poured their hearts into writing the lyrics. The things we wanted to say were endless, and we had a hard time taking them out. We packed it in tight with some of our hand-picked feelings for MOA.”

While talking about the album, band leader Soobin also shared his thoughts on the drop and said, “I want to hear that it’s ‘TXT-like.’ I’d like our team to be acknowledged for truly having found our own style.”

He added: “Personally, I take pride in the fact that there’s a definite colour that comes to mind when I think of TXT. It may not be possible to explain with a specific word, but doing music that everyone says is ‘TXT-like,’ that’s the idea I’d like to continue to reinforce through our promotions for this album.”

