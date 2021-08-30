THROWBACK: When TXT alums got candid about what One Dream means to them

We are looking back at March 2021 when TXT alums got candid about the band, their journey and more while chatting with Vogue Korea. When asked about the significance behind “one dream” and Taehyun answered, “I think the greatest dream is healthily promoting music so that at least one more person can relate to our songs and feel comforted. We’re close to the start right now. I want to leave more potential. If that dream is 100, I think we’re at about a 3. I think it’s better that we have 97 percent of potential.”

Taehyun also spoke about the group’s second debut anniversary which happened in March. He said, “Everyone wants to succeed faster and be in a better position but I don’t want to rush. I think that if my members feel pressured while promoting, they won’t be happy and that’ll be a problem. I think we’ve gotten here at a pace where the members can feel happy.”

For his interpretation of their “one dream,” Yeonjun shared, “My dream is for many people to become happy through our songs or performances. I felt this during our last comeback show and I feel it while communicating on Weverse, but there are people whose minds or bodies are hurt. What they always say to us is, ‘I’ve been keeping strong and enduring while listening.’ There’s nothing that makes me feel more proud.”

Soobin picked individual happiness as his main “one dream,” followed by the members all enjoyably promoting as singers for a long time. He elaborated, “Regardless of the results, I think we just need to be happy and enjoy ourselves. When we first debuted, I’d constantly watch our music videos so the views would go up and would purposely search our songs, but now I don’t pay attention to the results,” he said.

