THROWBACK: When TXT alums opened up about their hobbies outside music

We are looking back at November 2021, when TXT alums spoke to Vogue Korea and opened up about their hobbies apart from music. Soobin started off by mentioning his goals for the future and his perception of it, he said: “Whenever people ask about an artist’s goals, they usually mention awards or performing on a big stage. While those are great goals, I also hope that the fans who listen to our music will be happy in the future when they reflect back on this time, just like I did.”

Yeonjun jumped in and got candid about his love for fashion, he reflected on how style is an expression of your mind and personality. He said: “I wasn’t always an opinionated person. However, I matured through dance and music and also started to refine my view of life through my interest in fashion. It’s not just about being assertive. Rather, I’ve come to know exactly what I want through a more broadened and flexible perspective.” Yeonjun also shared that he hopes to be a designer someday, talking about his potential clothing line, he said: “No matter what, they won’t be normal. They’re going to be innovative.”

Beomgyu on the other hand professed his love for photography, he said: “If I don’t have a camera with me, I just take pictures with my cell phone.” Taehyun on his part got candid about sports, he said: “I love to exercise, and I do it a lot. When I have time, I watch sports like basketball, soccer, and ice hockey. I also watch combat sports like martial arts and boxing. Just like how your mind feels nourished after passing by a bookstore filled to the ceiling with books, I get that sort of delight through watching sports.”

Kai however only has an undying love for music, he explained: “One day I want to be able to hear the chords of a song and reinterpret it with my own freestyle playing. It would be nice to have a grand piano in my space. Regardless, if I practice and go to sleep, my skills improve the next day. It’s the same in other areas too. Persistence is key.”

