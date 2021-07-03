THROWBACK: When TXT member Soobin reflected on being group leader; Shared what really matters to him

We are looking back at when TXT leader Soobin spoke to Dazed Korea and got candid about the meaning behind their group and much more. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at March 2020 when TXT members reflected on their growth since their debut, the meaning of the band and much more. In a chat with Dazed Korea, Soobin reflected on being a leader and said, “I try to be a leader who always makes sure we all go forward together and leave no one behind. As long as we can keep walking together as five, I am happy. I don’t think how fast we walk down our path really matters.”

The popular band, who also celebrated their first debut anniversary in 2020 won several Best Rookie Awards. Thinking back to those moments, Yeonjun said, “When I was in my third year of middle school, I was learning how to dance at a dance academy and I had the chance to participate in the Melon Music Awards as a backup dancer. And that’s when the thought crossed my mind, that I wanted to stand on that stage again one day.”

He continued to say, “The memory of hearing TXT’s name ring out at the Gocheok Sky Dome is still so clear in my mind. My past dreams and happiness in that moment all mixed together, and even that felt like such a dream.”

Since their debut, TXT has done really well for themselves. The 5 membered group has had two successful comebacks, Japanese debut (comeback next month!) and grown a stable fanbase. It's too early to say anything for sure but it's a strong start and they're proving themselves as artists.

