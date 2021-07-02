THROWBACK: When TXT members opened up about their greatest dream & the sweet reason behind it

We are looking back at when TXT members spoke to Vogue Korea and got candid about teh meaning behind their group and much more. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at March 2021 when TXT members reflected on their growth since their debut, the meaning of the band and much more. In a chat with Vogue Korea, the group which stands for Tomorrow X Together opened up about the motive behind the band and said: “different people coming together under one dream in hopes of building a better tomorrow.” The interviewer asked each member what this “one dream” refers to, and Taehyun answered, “I think the greatest dream is healthily promoting music so that at least one more person can relate to our songs and feel comforted. We’re close to the start right now. I want to leave more potential. If that dream is 100, I think we’re at about a 3. I think it’s better that we have 97 percent of potential.”

For his interpretation of their “one dream,” Yeonjun shared, “My dream is for many people to become happy through our songs or performances. I felt this during our last comeback show and I feel it while communicating on Weverse, but there are people whose minds or bodies are hurt. What they always say to us is, ‘I’ve been keeping strong and enduring while listening.’ There’s nothing that makes me feel more proud.”

The interviewer mentioned the group’s recent popular cover of SHINee‘s “Sherlock” and Yeonjun responded, “I used to be bad at dancing. I was really so bad. It was to the point where I was the worst at my academy. However, I hated losing to others and being a nuisance so I practiced really hard. If my teacher taught me one thing, I would keep going at it after class, filming it. I would check what was weird or lacking and receive feedback. That’s how I improved.”

When asked why he wanted to dance if he was so bad at it, Yeonjun answered, “In my life, there hadn’t been one thing that I consistently worked really hard at. Dancing was the first thing I worked really hard at. I thought that if I did this, I’d really be able to live happily.”

