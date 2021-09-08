THROWBACK: When TXT REACTED to breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 charts

We are looking back at November 2020 when TXT made an appearance on the MBC FM4U radio show Kim Shin Young‘s Hope Song at Noon and opened up about their personal record on the Billboard 200 charts. The 2019 debutant group’s leader Taehyun revealed that he felt like they were already acquaintances with Kim Shin Young as he commented, “Since we’ve seen each other a few times at music shows, I trusted that she would treat us well.”

Kim Shin Young congratulated TXT for breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 chart, where their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour” ranked No. 25. Taehyun revealed, “We actually didn’t know at first, but after we heard the news we were so grateful for our fans who made this record for us. We expressed our gratitude to them through social media.”

Hueningkai added, “I thought it was a lie. It was so amazing.” Soobin shared, “Before I heard the news, I actually received word from my family first. They said, ‘Our family has a cause to celebrate. You’re doing amazing.’ It felt good to think that I’ve become a son they can be proud of.” When asked about Bang Si Hyuk’s reaction, Taehyun replied, “We haven’t been able to meet him yet, but we’ll have a meal together soon. We’re hoping he’ll buy us something expensive.” Yeonjun made everyone laugh as he added, “I think we’ll end up eating meat. Since we ate pork last time, I hope we’ll eat beef this time.”

In the chat, Soobin also revealed that he would like to eat chicken with BTS. He explained, “Jin bought us pizza once, but we weren’t able to eat together with him. I think it would be nice to eat chicken together next time. He wanted to eat with us that day but something suddenly came up in his schedule.” Hueningkai was asked if he had any role models, and he said, “When I was a trainee, Bruno Mars was my role model. He sings and performs really well.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: TXT opens up about drawing inspiration from little things; says physical distance isn't detachment