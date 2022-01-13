THROWBACK: When TXT’s Huening Kai got candid about the advantages of working in a team

We are looking back at August 2021, when TXT’s Huening Kai spoke to GQ Korea and opened up about his ultimate goal as a singer, his undying love for his debut track CROWN and so much more. When talking about teamwork and working with the large band, the idol revealed that he learnt to work in groups back in middle school, “I definitely learned what teamwork was then. Even if you’re a bit off during practice, if you get it right just once, you immediately see substantial progress. As your teamwork gets better, it feels like you’re growing too. If you look at it a different way, that’s the advantage of a team. You get to share thoughts between members and you learn how to compromise as you share opinions. You think of each other and rely on them to slowly mature. There are times when you can be unaware of your own weaknesses.”

Talking about TXT’s debut track “CROWN,” Huening Kai said: “From the start, I was so immersed when I listened to it. The melody is bright but if you look at the lyrics, they’re a bit more sad than you would think. When we were making the choreography, we were going to emphasize that feeling but it eventually got changed. I remember practising the beginning of the song with a sad and vague facial expression.”

When asked about his aspirations as a singer, Huening Kai said that his grand goal is to “touch people’s emotions through music. I’m currently still in the process. I think I still have a long way to go.”

