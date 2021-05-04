THROWBACK: When TXT’s Soobin was a total fan boy over Bebe Rexha; Said he was her ‘biggest fan’

We are looking back at when TXT member Soobin opened up about being Bebe Rexha’s biggest fan and the singer replied with similar level of excitement.

We are looking back at May 2019 when TXT’s Soobin got a mention from one of his favourite stars on Twitter! After praising American singer Bebe Rexha in a previous interview, the South Korean superstar earned a reaction on the sweet interview from the singer herself. In the interview, Soobin mentioned that he’s a big fan of Rexha and expressed his desire to collaborate with her someday.

Soon as the interview was out and seen by the “Awww Soobin so sweet” and also retweeted the video above. Soobin shared her tweet on the members’ account with an ecstatic message: “OMG… OMG…… I can’t believe this…… Thank you so so much for mentioning me!!!!!!!!!!! I’m your biggest fan!!!!” and added numerous crying face emojis.

Cut to now, back in April 2021, the band went live on Instagram with the singer. Announcing the news, Bebe Rexha announced a last-minute broadcast via her Instagram account. She expressed her excitement at getting to meet the members of TXT, especially Soobin, who adorably announced that he was the singer’s biggest fan.

If you’re unversed with the talents of the group, TXT is a five-member boy group under Big Hit Entertainment, which is also home to BTS and Lee Hyun. They made their debut in March 2019 with their mini album “The Dream Chapter: STAR.” TXT's commercial success in their early months after debuting earned them several rookie awards at major Korean year-end music award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards, Melon Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

