THROWBACK: When TXT spoke about baring their true selves and dealing with personal pain through music

TOMORROW X TOGETHER comprises 5 members namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun & HueningKai who have come together to become a force to be reckoned with. The quintet has time and again proven their stronghold of their own music and ensure that they stay true to it. On being asked about battling their personal emotions and if they use music as a medium of reflection, here’s what they had to say.

Leader Soobin kept it crisp revealing,” It’s definitely much easier to create music when I have personal experiences to draw from.” While the oldest member Yeonjun dug deeper, “Yes, I do feel that the process of translating my experiences into music is one that requires a lot of introspection, and this process of reflecting and expressing my thoughts through music is one that I receive comfort and strength from.”

Beomgyu referenced the group’s then-recent album saying,”I’m someone who very much enjoys sharing my own experiences through music. This is also something that helps me de-stress when I have a lot of thoughts running through my mind. “Maze in the Mirror,” a track on our The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY album, is a song that recalls when we were going through a difficult time back in our trainee days.”

The youngest two were just as genuine with their words when Taehyun spoke about the behind-the-scenes action for their album. “I definitely think the songwriting process goes much smoother when we’re writing about topics we’ve had first-hand experiences with just because there’s a wider spectrum of words or feelings that readily come to mind and we can incorporate into our music.”

HueningKai on the other hand hinted at his personal growth, “Translating our experiences into music is something that helps us process and better express our thoughts. As BEOMGYU said, “Maze in the Mirror” is a song into which we poured our honest thoughts and raw emotions into, so I’m thankful that our MOA liked it. I think I really grew as a songwriter when I was working on this song, and so I was able to better convey the messages we wanted to deliver through it.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: TXT opens up about drawing inspiration from little things; says physical distance isn't detachment