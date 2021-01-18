THROWBACK: When TXT took fans behind the making of Blue Hour; Revealed wanting to follow BTS’ footsteps

We are looking back at the time when TXT opened up about their album Blue Hour and following in BTS’ footsteps. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at October 2020, when TXT had just released their mini-album Blue Hour, which marked their comeback after The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY. The new album tells the story of boys who are surrounded by uncertainty after experiencing changes in their relationships. When introducing the album, band member Taehyun told Soompi that this is a new type of album which tells little stories that connect to their next series.

Yeonjun opened up about the title track of the album, saying that although the genre may be different than their previous tracks, they want to follow BTS’ footsteps and want to keep the disco trend going. He added that the band tried to include the complicated emotions of awe and fear that one feels at sunset. Yeonjun also added that the band tried to experiment with the style as well in this album. Stepping away from the naivety they’ve always had in their music, the group tried to be more cool and suave this time around.

Commenting on his involvement in the songwriting process, Yeonjun revealed that he participated in the writing process from the beginning of the album’s production to the very end. Taehyun added that all of the members worked really hard on the album, be it writing, editing, or lyrics.

Hueningkai revealed also revealed that the album’s song We Lost The Summer is mainly about the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the lyrics talk about the global crisis and shared their hope of inspiring fans from this track.

