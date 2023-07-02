THROWBACK: When TXT’s Soobin made SEVENTEEN, Hwang Min Hyun and other HYBE idols his fans

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin took over everyone's hearts and minds on Game Caterers' HYBE episodes' last segment Mingyu in particular was smitten with Soobin's charms and later most of the idols from SEVENTEEN along with Hwang Min Hyun and Lee Hyun signed up for Soobin's fan club.

Soobin collecting HYBE idols

The HYBE Caterers was arranged by the team of Game Caterers which is hosted by renowned director-producer Na Young Seok. This agency field day brought all the label mates together for a fun, memorable time. While SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, fromis_9, Hwang Min Hyun, Baekho, and Lee Hyun played multiple games. The highly awaited segment of the show became the random K-pop dance segment where all the HYBE idols participated, whoever could not dance to the songs would get eliminated and the last person remaining would win a prize.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin won everyone's heart by proving that he's a true K-pop stan even by dancing to songs that were released before he was born. The TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader gained attention for his dance of Very Nice by SEVENTEEN and Candy by H.O.T. Despite three remaining idols, Mingyu could only focus on Soobin and said that he became a fan of Soobin. The three remaining dancers in the final round were all born in the 21st Century, which had the HYBE idols laughing since the song Candy was released when none of them were even born. While Soobin danced to Into The New World by Girls' Generation, Mingyu once again became his fanboy and could not seem to control his excitement. Later Soobin made his last strike when SEVENTEEN's Dino, Seungkwan, The8, and solo singers Lee Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun joined Mingyu on Soobin's fanboy agenda. Soobin could not take the first place but his ASAP performance made him number 1 in everyone's hearts.

Mingyu revealed his TXT bias to be Soobin

During an interview, the SEVENTEEN member revealed that he was in shock to see Soobin's performance. He said that Soobin seemed very shy, however, he was enjoying his moment and that the TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is really lovely and charming. Mingyu was very happy just to see his junior have the best time as a K-pop fan.

