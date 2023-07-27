THROWBACK: When TXT's Soobin melted SUPER JUNIOR's Donghae and Eunhyuk's hearts with his gesture

Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER spent an amazing time being an MC for KBS' Music Bank alongside Arin of Oh My Girl. Soobin and Arin are known as one of the most iconic MCs in K-pop history. Soobin and Arin friendly banter made many idols their fans. SUPER JUNIOR's Donghae and Eunhyuk became Soobin's fans.

TXT's Soobin interviewed SUPER JUNIOR's Donghae and Eunhyuk

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's leader Soobin once happened to interview SUPER JUNIOR's subunit D&E, Donghae and Eunhyuk. While having a conversation Donghae could not stop looking at Soobin because of his adorable way of speaking. Arin asked the duo if they have prepared any special ceremony they would like to do if they won 1st place to which Eunhyuk gave an unexpected reply. Eunhyuk said, "Since the name of our single B.A.D. we will bring out a bad on the stage and perform while lying down… With Soobin."

The TXT member got flustered and asked, "With me? Thank you". Soobin got nervous as he continued with the interview, he said, "Will we get to see the bed ceremony with Soobin? Stay tuned!". Donghae noticed this and him why was he getting so nervous. Soobin cutely replied, "You didn't say any of these things during the rehearsal, You are so mean". Donghae burst out laughing and hugged his junior Soobin saying that he was so cute. This moment was one of the initial days of Soobin as an MC and he had already stolen senior artists' hearts. K-pop fans gushed over this wholesome interaction and loved seeing Soobin effortlessly showing his charms.

About Soobin of TXT

The South Korean singer Soobin aka Choi Soo Bin is the leader of the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He debuted with his team on March 4, 2019. He performs as a dancer and singer. Alongside Arin of OH MY GIRL, he served as the 36th MC on KBS Music Bank from July 24, 2020, to October 1, 2021. TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently collaborated with The Jonas Brothers for their summer song Do It Like That! which was co-produced by One Republic's Ryan Tedder. This upbeat song was released on July 7, 2023.

