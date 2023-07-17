THROWBACK: When TXT's Yeonjun got sad because ATEEZ's Wooyoung couldn't remember his birthday

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and ATEEZ' Wooyoung are known to be the 'darling' besties of K-pop. They have both been very close friends ever since their trainee days, so Wooyoung once called Yeonjun during a live video to discuss his comeback song Deja Vu. This sweet interaction turned into a sad yet hilarious one when Wooyoung could not remember Yeonjun's birthday. The wholesome bickering moment between Wooyoung and Yeonjun made fans burst into laughter.

When Wooyoung could not remember Yeonjun's birthday

ATEEZ was promoting their album ZERO: FEVER Part.3 in 2021 and the team was not sure which song they should select as the title track so they did a survey to pick one. Wooyoung went on a live video session to chat with fans, while speaking he decided to call his friend Yeonjun of TXT. Wooyoung said that he might be busy but Yeonjun picked up his call right away. Wooyoung asked him if he was aware of the Survey after discussing Yeonjun picking Deja Vu as he believed that it would make ATEEZ stand out better and that Wooyoung would look very sexy in the music video. Wooyoung was laughing and grinning hearing Yeonjun say that he fell for him and put him on speakers to make sure his fans heard it. After hearing Yeonjun's compliment, Wooyoung said if his friend found him sexy just imagine how more sexy ATINYs (ATEEZ fans) would find him.

Wooyoung wished goodbye and said, "Love You Darling" and the TXT member replied, "Okay! Darling let me know when it comes out". Wooyoung revealed the album would come out on September 13, Yeonjun replied saying that it was his birthday. Wooyoung burst into laughter asking, "Is it?" Yeonjun got sad and he should have remembered it. While bickering Wooyoung asked if Yeonjun remembered his birthday, Yeonjun guessed it correctly after thinking a lot and said that he did not look it up on the internet. Wooyoung replied, "I will wish you a happy birthday, and Darling you can watch my music video". Yeonjun said, "Love You Darling" before hanging up. Fans remember this moment as one of the adorable moments shared between Wooyoung and Yeonjun, they were labeled as Darling Besties by K-pop fans.

