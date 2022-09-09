THROWBACK: When Vincenzo star Kwak Dong Yeon spoke about playing the complex Jang Han Seo

Released in February 2021, ‘Vincenzo’ grabbed the world in its unbreakable hold after premiering with a star studded ensemble. With Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been acting as leads, Ok Taecyeon was the perfect villain while Kwak Dong Yeon’s fabulous acting impressed the masses as they went back and forth between hating his character and feeling pity for him. Jang Han Seo was a character with many aspects to his role and was well executed on screen.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked about his decision of choosing the K-drama, to which he said, “The reason why I decided to appear in ‘Vincenzo’ was because of my love and trust for director Kim Hee Won and writer Park Jae Beom.” He continued with “I believed that working with a great writer and director would bring outstanding results.”