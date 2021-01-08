THROWBACK: When What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim alum Park Min Young compared acting to childbirth

We are looking back at the time when Park Min Young opened up about her acting career, Youtube channel, favourite dramas and more.

Back in June, actress Park Min Young opened up about her acting career, her favourite shows and much more in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. After the end of her drama I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice, the star told the magazine that she’s taking time out to focus on herself. She revealed that she’s been finding comfort in the most basic leisurely activities like napping, not following a schedule, and more. The actress further revealed that she likes to give herself some breathing room after each drama as it takes a lot out of her. She even compared each drama’s end to childbirth, in terms of birthing new characters to life.

The actress who has been creating new characters since her debut shared that she is finally feeling a sense of happiness about her work now, compared to her 20s. Park Min Young added that she still has roles she feels proud of and some she regrets, for instance, she recalled her great roles and acting experiences in dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Sungkyunkwan Scandal, I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice and more.

The actress who also started her Youtube channel in 2020, said that she is really into travelling so she shares travel tips, and it added that it is a great way to directly connect with fans as it allows her to speak to them directly and hear their thought via the comments. She also added that she can take their feedback into notice and work on content accordingly, which is great.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A fanboy from Singapore pens a heartwarming letter to the Noonas of GFriend

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×