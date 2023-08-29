THROWBACK: When Wooyoung revealed his BTS bias as Jimin, called himself the official ARMY of ATEEZ

Wooyoung of ATEEZ has expressed his love for the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group BTS multiple times. He has also revealed that his favorite member of the group is Jimin. From knowing all the songs by the septet to going gaga over Jimin's merch, Wooyoung has proved to be one of the passionate fans of the group.

Wooyoung revealed his BTS bias as Jimin

The ATEEZ member has expressed his love for BTS' Jimin and called him his role model. One of the moments that fans remember showed his love for the song DNA and how Jimin's blonde hair was awesome. He got extremely excited and said, "The DNA in my veins is telling Me! In my blood, in my left hand, the blood of ARMY runs!". Later he clarified that the ARMY blood was not only his left hand through an acrostic poem which said, "I came here after hearing a rumor and I am an ARMY, I can never lose the love I have for Jimin, I love BTS. Have you heard that ARMY blood runs in Wooyoung's left hand only right? I have blood of ARMY in my whole body". In another video, he perfectly guessed the song Boy With Luv and claimed that he is the official ARMY of ATEEZ.

Being a true fan he genuinely wished to go to the concert however due to an ongoing schedule he could not go, he revealed this incident so adorably that fans could not stop but swoon over his cuteness. During his fan meeting event, he once received a Chimmy blanket from his fan and he was very happy to see it. Chimmy is a BT21 character designed by the Filter singer.

BTS' reaction to ATEEZ's MAMA performance

At MAMA 2019, the fourth-generation boy group gave a power-packed performance of their song WONDERLAND and even covered BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears. The septet were surprised to see them perform their song. Members Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope were all over the internet for their supportive reaction. Jimin even started to move along and vibe with them. The ATEEZ member had revealed how thrilled he was to sit near his role model during the award show.

