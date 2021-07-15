THROWBACK: When Yoo In Na opened up about her role in The Spies Who Loved Me

We are looking back at when Yoo In Na opened up about her role in The Spies Who Loved Me. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at December 2020 when actress Yoo In Na spoke to Naver and opened up about her drama The Spies Who Loved Me which was a suspenseful romantic comedy about a woman who inadvertently got caught up in the world of espionage. Yoo In Na starred as Kang Ah Reum, a wedding dress designer who got married twice — and accidentally married an undercover spy both times. Shinhwa’s Eric played her previous husband Jun Ji Hoon, while her second husband Derek Hyun was played by Im Joo Hwan.

The actress started the chat by sharing her thoughts on the highly-debated ending of the show and said: “I can’t believe the drama is already over,” she said. “Although we experienced difficulties with the filming locations and time constraints due to the situation this year, it was thanks to the hard work of the director, writer, actors, and staff that we were able to end filming safely. I’m going to miss everyone very much.”

Opening up about why she chose to take on the role, Yoo In Na told Naver, “I found the mix of romance, action, thrill, and comedy to be refreshing.” “I treated Jun Ji Hoon like an old friend and lover, but I tried to act more cautious and respectful around Derek Hyun. I figured that since Derek Hyun was the partner that Kang Ah Reum sought out after her first marriage failed, she would want to be more cautious. I think I was a little more comfortable acting as someone who jumped head-first into their first relationship,” she said of the character she played.

