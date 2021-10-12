THROWBACK: When YooA got candid about her unique name & OH MY GIRL’s success

We are looking back at February 2021 when Oh My Girl alum YooA spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about her music, how she stays relatable and the secret to connecting with fans. While talking about the massive success of Oh My Girl’s song “Nonstop” and “Dolphin” in 2020, the idol said, “Even when no one knew who Oh My Girl was, I knew that my members were people who would succeed. We were a group that knew our own color, and each member was the type to self-reflect and grow from that reflection. But now I think more people are recognizing that fact. It’s important that our promotions went well. Even if you know that you’re a good person, if nobody around you recognizes that fact, then you can start to doubt yourself. We’ve all experienced those doubts, but our fans helped us get through it.”

While talking about how she got her unique name, the idol explained, “When I started to promote, my parents went to the naming specialist and was told that Yeon Ju didn’t feel quite right. The name that resulted from that session was ‘Yoo Si Ah.’ That name got shortened to ‘YooA’ for promotions. ‘Sha Sha’ is a nickname of Si Ah. A lot of people call me different things, but I like it.”

She added: “I feel like I have a lot of different personas within me, including ones that I don’t know. There’s a side of me when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m eating good food. Sometimes I’ll think one way while listening to a song, sometimes I’ll go in the opposite direction. I don’t want to set limits on the transformations I can experience. I am this kind of person as Si Ah, that kind of person as YooA, and I was this kind of person when I was Yeon Ju.”

