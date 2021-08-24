THROWBACK: When YooA opened up about Oh My Girl’s success, her aspirations and much more

We are looking back at February 2021 when Oh My Girl’s YooA spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about the band’s success, her aspirations for the future and much more. Talking about her reality TV show Running Girls, YooA said, “We all became friends. We still contact each other often. We talk about ordinary things, but recently Chungha and Sunmi both made comebacks. They shared their songs with us and asked us our opinions. I also ask them questions about things I’m curious about at work. We’re all sincerely cheering each other on.”

For the unversed, the show features Sunmi, Chungha, EXID’s Hani, and LOONA’s Chuu as they form a running crew together.

When asked about the success of Oh My Girl’s “Nonstop” and “Dolphin” in 2020, she said, “Even when no one knew who Oh My Girl was, I knew that my members were people who would succeed. We were a group that knew our own color, and each member was the type to self-reflect and grow from that reflection. But now I think more people are recognizing that fact. It’s important that our promotions went well. Even if you know that you’re a good person, if nobody around you recognizes that fact, then you can start to doubt yourself. We’ve all experienced those doubts, but our fans helped us get through it.”

She also opened up about her name, and when asked why her “Running Girls” castmates call her “Si Ah,” she revealed that her real name was “Yoo Yeon Ju.” She explained, “When I started to promote, my parents went to the naming specialist and was told that Yeon Ju didn’t feel quite right.”

