'Thunderous': SKZOO or Stray Kids who do you think performed better?

Stray Kids have tough competitors for their new music video- SKZOO!

The cartoon avatars of the Stray Kids members are here to participate in their new music video ‘Thunderous’. The latest update ahead of the release of ‘NOEASY’ is a performance video teaser where the SKZOO characters can be seen dancing to the beats of the upcoming song.

The members of the boy group can be seen dressed in red outfits with the heads of the SKZOO characters as they dance on ‘Thunderous’. Sharp dance moves that contrast the overall look of the adorably dressed Stray Kids members is an interesting switch from the usual for the fans.

‘Thunderous’ is the title track for Stray Kids’ 2nd full-length album ‘NOEASY’ which is set to release soon. The boy group has shared interesting content ahead of the album release starting with multiple teaser images and track unveils. A total of 8 out of the 14 tracks on the album were revealed in short videos.

Previously, the second music video teaser for ‘Thunderous’ was revealed on August 21 at midnight KST, as the fierce choreography is brought to life in a flaming background. Amidst flying dust, an animated version of the members can be seen as they dance in front of a traditional Korean house. Alternating between chich black and white outfits that turn into powerful bright red clothes, thunder pours down in a style signature to the group.

We are looking forward to the release of Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Are you?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids just added THIS song to their fantastic discography

Which version of the performance did you like more? Let us know below.