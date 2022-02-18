A Thursday to Bestseller: Newly released films and web shows to watch on the weekend

And just like that, another busy week has come to an end. It’s now time to unwind and relax as you catch up on some fresh content, films, and web shows – whatever suits you. This past week, there were quite a few new movies and shows that released on a range of different OTT platforms. We have curated a list of the same. Scroll down and have a look.

1. Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles premiered on Amazon prime video on the 11th of February. The Shakun Batra directorial has been all over headlines ever since its release as a section of the audience has loved it, while another section, not so much. If you haven’t watched this story on complex relationships, love, secrets, friendships, betrayal yet, you can watch it this weekend and decide for yourself if you like it or not.

2. A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar)

Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday premiered on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday, on the 17th of February. The suspense drama directed by Behzad Khambata portrays the story of a school teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami) who keeps 16 school kids hostages. The film also stars Karanvir Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

3. Raktanchal 2 (MX Player)

Raktanchal 2 stars Kranti Prakash Jha, Karan Patel, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nikitin Dheer, and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. This MX Player original series with 9 episodes is a political drama set against the backdrop of revenge, deceit, and power games.

4. Mithya (Zee 5)

Mithya is a psychological thriller series starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in the lead roles. This Rohan Sippy directorial has six episodes and will be premiering today on Zee5. It follows the story of a Hindi literature teacher Juhi Adhikary who accuses her student Rhea Rajguru of plagiarism. What ensues from there becomes the plot of the story. Apart from Huma and Avantika, the series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Sameer Soni.

5. Bestseller (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Bestseller’, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Sonalee Kulkarni, Gauahar Khan, and more released on Amazon Prime Video today, on the 18th of February. The trailer of this psychological web series dropped recently and garnered quite a good response from the audiences.

