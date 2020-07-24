Thursday Theories: Is Berlin alive in the Season 5 of Money Heist?

Money Heist fans worldwide believe that Berlin could be alive in season 5, and Alicia Sierra might have hidden this truth. While the plot of the upcoming season has been kept under wraps, this new theory suggests that the dramatic reveal of Berlin will happen in the next season.

After Money Heist season 4’s cliffhanger ending, fans can hardly wait for season 5 to premiere. The upcoming season is set to begin production soon as viewers find out what happened after the brutal ending of part four. Ahead of its return, there have been a number of theories floating around about what Alicia Sierra (played by Najwa Nimri) is hiding as well as what role Berlin (Pedro Alonso) could play in this. One theory even suggests Berlin could even be alive after all with Sierra hiding the truth. Read the theory below.

Since the third season of the popular series, there have been lot of speculations about the connection between Sierra and Berlin. After Berlin’s mysterious wife Tatiana (Diana Gomez) was introduced in a flashback and some eagle-eyed fans noticed the uncanny resemblance between her and Sierra. The speculation only grew in the following season 4 when Sierra gave an interesting speech about her late husband German. From the name connection to a mysterious disease, some fans made the connection between him and Berlin. There are obviously a lot of loopholes in the theories as the timelines do not seem to match up as Berlin was killed by the police in season 2.

However, now, one fan has revealed how the beloved heist member might have actually survived all along. And the most interesting part is they suspect Sierra could even have had a role in the cover-up. Posting on Reddit, the user wrote, “Okay, so as of now we all know that Berlin died at the end of the Royal Mint of Spain Heist, while buying precious time for the rest of the gang to escape to the hangar and out of Spain subsequently, sacrificing his life in the process. Somehow, this theory is based on an assumption that Berlin had put on a bulletproof vest inside his red overhauls, so when Suarez and the other GEOs pumped their entire magazines in Berlin's body (or on the vest), a few of the bullets injured him, but the vest saved his vital organs. And he survived.”

The fan went on to add how Suarez (Mario De La Rosa) and Prieto (Juan Fernández) would have been in on this and might have snuck him out of the bank to treat him. “As of now, only Suarez, Prieto, Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) and Alicia know about Berlin being alive and his whereabouts. Not even the Professor. Only these four cops. And in their mind, Berlin could be then used as a kind of bargaining chip in the new season by Tamayo with the Professor. This is especially the case because when viewers last saw Tamayo at the end of season 4, he seemed to be on his own after having just been conned to let Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) back into the bank.”

The fan further explained: “So Tamayo might try to use Berlin to get some advantage and negotiating power over the Professor. Apart from some crazy new development, I think Berlin is only the way left for Tamayo.” While the theory might seem far-fetched to some, fans of the show know how often the series pulls out twists and turns to shock viewers. Therefore, the fact that Berlin is alive after all seems plausible in the world of La Casa de Papel. However, fans will have to wait for season 5 to be certain of what happens next.

