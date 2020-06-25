Thursday Theories: Dark Season 3 Spoilers: Not Jonas but Martha is the real protagonist?

Dark season 3 releases this weekend. As we countdown to the Netflix show, we tried theorising a few possibilities that could happen in the season.

We haven't been speaking much about Dark lately because we know the show could rightly prove us wrong. The German show is entering its third cycle - basically, the third season - this weekend and we have a hundred questions for the makers. Just when we thought the trailer of the new season would help us at least solve the jigsaw puzzle a little, the makers caught us by our feet and flung us into a different dimension altogether, leaving us shocked.

Before we proceed, warning: SPOILERS AHEAD:

The second season already established that Jonas is Adam. The teenager, born to Micheal aka Mikkel, travels back and forth in time to realise that the catastrophic events have been caused by him. As fans inched towards the season 2 finale, numerous shocking revelations were made, dropping several jaws. However, the trailer of Dark season 3 drove the highway to insane. Now, the trailer left numerous breadcrumbs.

From revealing that there are parallel dimensions to bringing Martha back to life (not the one we know), they have left us sitting with our pen and paper to understand the timeline and context. However, one thing that the makers seemed to have hinted that Martha could be the protagonist of season 3.

While the first two seasons were told through Jonas' eyes, the third season's trailer giveaways the idea that Martha will be the one holding our hands until the finish line. As per the leaked titles, there is an episode titled Deja Vu. There is a possibility that we might go through similar events from the first and second seasons but from the eyes of Martha. If that isn't all, there is also a hint that Martha - from the other world - could be Eve. There is a portion in the trailer which sees Adam standing in front of the Adam and Eve portrait, except the two characters stand in a different frame. The partition draws parallels with Jonas and Martha's lives.

As per the leaked titles, there is also an episode titled Adam and Eve, which could explain the knot between the two. What do you think the final season holds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

