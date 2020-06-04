Thursday Theories: Will Brandon Flynn's character Justin Foley die a tragic death in 13 Reasons Why Season 4?

The final season of 13 Reasons Why is all set to drop on June 5 and fans are speculating will it see the end of Brandon Flynn's character Justin Foley?

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why is just a day away from its release and fans are coming up with different theories about the final season. The show follows the story of Hannah Baker, a young teenage girl who moves to a new college and begins a new life. After a few months of being into her new college, she faces a series of unpleasant encounters and betrayals and ends up committing suicide. It's when her classmate Clay finds a box of videotapes recorded by Hannah wherein she has mentioned the 13 reasons why she decided to take her life and who were the people involved behind the same, the mystery about her suicide gets unfolded with each tape.

As 13 Reasons Why 4 is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 5, there are a number of possibilities that the fans have been pointing out that could likely happen in the final season. One of them is Justin Foley's ill fate. Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why saw Brandon Flynn's character Justin Foley admit his struggle with drugs and substance abuse. He disclosed that he wasn't clean and sought help from Clay and Mr. and Mrs. Jensen. Towards the end of the third season, he seems in a much better place but fans are speculating that Justin Foley might die a tragic death in season 4 of 13 Reasons Why.

A fan has pointed out several reasons why Justin's death theory seems very likely to happen in season 4. Apparently, there is behind-the-scenes casting evidence that hints at Justin’s possible death and notes. "Justin is the character that is most likely to die considering he has a drug addiction and has problems with the drug dealers and Seth," says a fan. He also points out, "there was a picture on the last day of filming of the whole cast and crew and Brandon Flynn (Justin) had on a hospital gown." While some fans take it as Justin's death in the teen drama series, the others perceive it as Justin's recovery at the hospital. Justin could end up in the hospital because of drug overdose or something else, but he could very easily survive, fans believe.

A theory also suggests that Justin's fate has a close connection to Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, the characters that Justin and Jessica dressed up as at the Halloween party. Sid Vicious was the bassist of the Sex Pistols while Nancy Spungen was his girlfriend. Sid was accused of murdering Nancy after she was stabbed and found dead at Chelsea Hotel. Sid was arrested as the prime suspect in the case and later while he was out on bail, Sid died due to heroin overdose. Some fans also believe that Justin will be found guilty of Monty's death. As fans have understood that Justin can do anything for Clay, they speculate that he must have asked Seth to orchestrate Monty's murder. Viewers saw that Justin only asked Seth to kill a dealer with information on his whereabouts, but Seth could've done two favors on him.

13 Reasons Why not only takes you through the story of Hannah Baker but creates social awareness about suicide, bullying, and other things. Hence, fans strongly think that Justin's death due to drug overdose could be another social message included in the final season. But on the other hand, fans who love Justin's character have been rooting for him to get better in the final season and finally recover from his addiction and survive through the end of the final episode. Many important characters in the show have died in the third season and the fate of each one of them will be revealed when the final season of 13 Reasons Why 4 drops on June 5, 2020.

