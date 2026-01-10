Tiffany Young breaks silence on Byun Yo Han relationship: ‘Cheered me on without holding back’

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han are the hottest couple in town! The former co-stars on the period thriller K-drama Uncle Samsik have been dating for a while, and it is believed they’re headed towards marriage. After reports surfaced on their relationship status, the two took to their social media to share confirmations and ask for their fans’ support. Since the update back in early December, they’ve remained tight-lipped, but at the recent press conference for reality show, Veiled Cup, the actress lightly hinted at the support from her boyfriend.

Tiffany Young reveals beau Byun Yo Han’s wholehearted support for her work

On January 9 local time, Tiffany Young attended the press show for the upcoming SBS vocal survival show, Veiled Cup, alongside 10CM (Kwon Jung Yeol), Ailee, Paul Kim, and i-dle's Miyeon. During the event, she was asked about how she recently confirmed the dating rumors with Byun Yo Han, and since then, how the support has been for her latest project.

The Girls’ Generation member, although taken aback, was quick to collect her thoughts and speak about the continued support from those around her. Tiffany Young indirectly spoke about her boyfriend, Byun Yo Han, as per News1, saying, “The people around me who support me cheer me on without holding back, and said they were really looking forward to Veiled Cup.” She added with a smile, “Because it is a well-structured project, there is a lot of interest and anticipation from those around us.”

The two who are said to have developed a strong relationship following their appearance on Uncle Samsik, in which they played an on-screen couple. Their scenes together, especially a kiss moment, have gone viral among fans, resurfacing after they were confirmed to be dating.

While admitting that they’ve been happily dating, the two also shut down any wedding rumors that had surfaced at the same time. The duo emphasized that while they were meeting with marriage in mind, they had not set any plans and would let their fans know directly whenever there was an update.

ALSO READ: Girl’s Generation’s Sooyoung reacts to member Tiffany Young’s plans to marry Byun Yo Han: ‘Something can’t help…’