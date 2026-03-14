Tiffany Young shares how relationship with Byun Yo Han began, reveals if they dated during Uncle Samsik filming

The most shocking and welcomed couple in the K-drama world has to be Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young. The two who starred as lovers in Uncle Samsik and went on to have a whirlwind romance in real life, during which they admitted to dating in December last year, and then followed up with a quick marriage registration announcement at the end of February 2026, and shocked the K-dramaland. Now, the Girls’ Generation member is opening up about how it all first began and who took the big steps in their relationship.

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han’s love story revealed

Appearing on JTBC Entertainment’s YouTube channel, the actress was chatting with Kim Poong, who cautiously approached the topic of her marriage. Tiffany Young was open to speaking about it once to reveal what went on behind the scenes and said, “After filming 'Uncle Samsik,' we met again much later,” shutting down any doubts about them being in a relationship during the filming of the show.

“I thought he was such a wonderful person and hoped we would have another opportunity to meet,” she added. Confessing that worried about not being able to meet again because of her partner’s professionalism, she was glad when he later reached out first. “He is extremely professional, so I was concerned that we might not get the chance to meet again. But we communicated very well, even when talking about work.”

“He has great leadership qualities, so he contacted me first,” she shared, revealing who took the initiative. “Thanks to that, we were able to share this happy update with everyone. Thank you so much for all the interest and love,” she said.

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han are reportedly gearing up to hold a private gratitude service with their close friends and family sometime soon; however, the details of it have been kept private.

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