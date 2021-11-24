Tiger King 2: Five SHOCKING revelations about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin's ex husband Don Lewis and more

One of Netflix's biggest true-crime docu-series, Tiger King recently returned for a second season and while fans argued that it may not have been as exciting as the first season, it did reveal some rather shocking truths about Joe Exotic and several others. With Exotic himself speaking on the documentary from behind the bars since he's serving his sentence for allegedly ordering a hit on Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin, the show still managed to dig up some major dirt on everyone involved in Exotic's colourful life.

The second season of Tiger King consisted of five episodes that saw some key moments involving Joe Exotic's past, prior to him becoming the "Tiger King" and taking on the duty of operating the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood from 1998 to 2018. Apart from this, there's also an investigation that looks into Carole Baskin's missing ex-husband Don Lewis' status as theories float around about his death. If you haven't finished watching the show yet, it would be a good time to stop reading further to avoid spoilers. For those who have watched it, let's take a look at some of the most shocking revelations on the show.

Jeff Lowe accused of taking money from women's charity

Joe Exotic called the current owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, Jeff Lowe a "scam artist" in one of the season 2 episodes. It's also revealed in the series that Lowe allegedly posed as an employee at a women’s aid charity and pocketed money diverted from donated goods for domestic abuse victims.

Joe Exotic was the youngest chief of Police in Texas

Before becoming the 'Tiger King', Joe Exotic was once on the other side of the law. He served as the youngest chief of police in Texas. Not just that, the first episode of the series reveals that he was once paid to strip for the local mayor and that the stripping was to fund a fire truck.

Carole Baskin's ex-husband Don Lewis still alive?

One of the biggest questions that the first season of Tiger King left us with was about what exactly happened to Baskin's former husband Don Lewis. According to the second season, there's a possibility that Lewis is alive and well in Costa Rica. Lewis’s attorney Joseph Fritz in the documentary reveals that he seemed to have heard about Lewis being alive from a detective at a sheriff’s department.

Former Zoo employee's shocking revelation about Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe

Ashley Webster, a former G.W Zoo employee claimed in the series that she was asked to kill Carole Baskin on her first day of joining work in 2016. Webster said, "My very first day, Jeff said something about killing Carole Baskin and how she needs to die because she took some of his animals." She also claims that Joe Exotic said he would pay her to go down to Florida and kill Baskin.

Joe Exotic was engaged to Kimberly Craft before coming out as gay

The second season delves deep into Joe Exotic's past and it's revealed that before coming out as gay, he was engaged to the town's fire chief's daughter, Kimberly Craft. Joe speaks about his engagement to Craft and says, "I was dating the fire chief’s daughter and was with her for several years, never had sex one time."

How did you find the second season of Tiger King? Share your views in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tiger King Season 2 Ep 1 Review: The Joe Exotic saga continues but it seems pointless this time