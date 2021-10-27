Tiger King 2 Trailer: Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin return for another season of mayhem & madness

Tiger King 2's official trailer has just been released. The enormous Netflix hit, which focuses on the competition between big cat aficionados Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, will return next month, after being teased when the first season of episodes aired at the start of 2020.

Tiger King 2 promises to transmit calls from Exotic in jail after orchestrating a murder-for-hire plan against Baskin, as well as go more into the iconic narrative after the first season's broadcast. Joe Exotic argues his case from behind bars in the frightening teaser. Joe declares, "There's an innocent guy in jail." "Everyone from the zoo is earning money, and I'm paying the price for each and every one of them." Turns out, he's partially correct: Zoo owner Jeff Lowe acknowledges that the show "transformed our life overnight," causing him to earn "more money than God."'

However, season one of Tiger King debuted in March 2020, presenting the world to big-cat enthusiast Joe Exotic and his primary rival, Carole Baskin. The year's cultural extravaganza swept over Hollywood, spawning an after show, various miniseries, and celebrity cosplay. The record-breaking, Emmy-nominated Netflix series' popularity even resulted in additional federal charges for the zookeepers portrayed. Meanwhile, Joe has been serving a 22-year jail term on two separate murder-for-hire plan crimes after allegedly trying to pay two hitmen to kill competitor Carole, the big cat world has carried on without him—and police have been closing in on the actual tale behind the Tiger King drama.

Looks like the claws are poised to burst out, from paranoid zookeepers to sex, drugs, and firearms. Tiger King 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 17 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

