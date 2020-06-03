Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe says he will make the zoo a 'complete hell' before Carole Baskin gets its ownership

Jeff Lowe resolves to make a complete mess at the zoo before Carole Baskin gets its ownership.

The ownership of Joe Exotic's zoo went into the hands of Carole Baskin a few days ago. Jeff Lowe, who was temporarily in charge of the Tiger King Park, is given a deadline of 120 days within which he has to vacate the zoo and all his animals from its premise. While Carole Baskin can't hold back her happiness over gaining control, it doesn't seem to go very well with Jeff Lowe, who is now planning to turn the zoo into 'complete hell' before Carole gets the ownership.

"I mean, because I'm not taking care of it as we leave. The bamboo is about taking this place over," Jeff Lowe stated. Carole Baskin was awarded the park on Monday, as part of a judgment against its former owner Joe Exotic. Carole Baskin, who already owns the Big Cat Rescue and Joe Exotic have been at war with each other for the longest time which was also shown in Netflix's crime documentary series titled Tiger King.

Joe Exotic is currently serving his 22 years imprisonment statement at a jail in Texas. He reportedly tried to kill Carole Baskin in 2019 and hired a hitman for USD 3000. Besides the attempt to murder, Joe Exotic has 17 other zoo violation charges on him. Talking about the judgment in Carole Baskin's favour, Jeff Lowe stated, "We have anticipated this for almost two years. As soon as we came into the picture, Carol kind of automatically wrapped us under the same umbrella as Joe and tried to get me included in his judgment for a million dollars."

