Tiger King’s songwriter continues to create more songs about Carole Baskin as a part of a new deal

Tiger King’s songwriter, Vince Johnson, has landed a new deal and as part of the contract, Johnson will create more songs about animal rights activists Carole Baskin. Read on to know more.

Vince Johnson, the songwriter of Netflix’s popular documentary miniseries, Tiger King Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, has landed a new publishing deal and is currently working on more songs about Carole Baskin. The series, which was released earlier this year, revolves around the rivalry between zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. According to TMZ, as part of the latest deal, the songwriter may drop all the songs featured in the show and also add a new song, titled Killer Carole, to the list.

Just earlier this month, Carole was given the control over Exotic's zoo from Jeff Lowe. He was asked to vacate it within 120 days. The owner of the Big Cat Rescue won control of the zoo while Exotic continues with his 22 years of imprisonment as sentenced to him by the court of law. According to Fox 25, the Oklahoma zoo, G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, which was operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage (Joe Exotic) in the past, has now been given to Carole Baskin.

Shortly after the order was passed, Lowe, who was temporarily in charge of the Tiger King Park, stated that he would turn the zoo into 'complete hell' before Carole gets the ownership. "I mean, because I'm not taking care of it as we leave. The bamboo is about taking this place over," Lowe said. Joe Exotic is currently serving his 22 years imprisonment statement at a jail in Texas. He reportedly tried to kill Carole Baskin in 2019 and hired a hitman for USD 3000.

