Tiger King Season 2 Ep 1: Netizens call the episode 'a wild experience' with or without Joe Exotic

As Netflix has released the first episode of the second season of its highly-acclaimed series Tiger King, fans have gathered on Twitter to express their views on the same. While some fans have reacted to the plot, and called the experience 'wildly,' others have simply given mixed reactions to the episode.

For those unversed, Tiger King is about Joe Exotic, who was incarcerated under federal law on the grounds of animal cruelty and also for plotting to get Carole Baskin murdered. Exotic is now serving a sentence of 22 years of imprisonment. The Baskin-Exotic saga continues, however many fans have claimed that episode one had very little to do with the actual plot and seemed rather mundane at one point. But many others have also mentioned that the episode keeps you at the edge of your seat during many of the instances.

While fans haven't wholeheartedly called the episode good for binging, some have claimed that it had a better appeal when all of us were stuck pretty deranged amid the pandemic. On the other hand, some fans have lauded the second season and called it a very intriguing watch. "Feels like I went back in time!" one fan tweeted, while another user had a different opinion, "Not season 2 of Tiger King getting even wilder."

Take a look at what Twitterati has to say about Tiger King Season 2:

I guess it’s time for Tiger king lol. Feels like I went back in time! — Rey Skyliner (@disneylytical) November 17, 2021

I’m watching Tiger King from the beginning and I forgot how funny this shit was — Big CoCo (@CocoLosoSays) November 17, 2021

And just like that... The Tiger King is back @NetflixDE — Jets Sweep (@sweep_jet) November 17, 2021

Not season 2 of Tiger King getting ever wilder like wtffff — Nick Jackson (@itsnickjackson) November 17, 2021

