  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual: I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men

In a candid interview, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin confessed she's always considered herself to be bisexual.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 11:02 am
Tiger King's Carole Baskin confessed she's always considered herself to be bisexualTiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual: I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin, who has been married to Howard Baskin for 16 years, has come out as bisexual. In a recent interview with Pink News via People, the Big Cat Rescue founder confessed that she has always considered herself to be bisexual even though she's never had a wife. Baskin believes that she could just as easily have a wife as a husband.

Carole further shared it was in the 80s when she was engaged to a psychologist that she started exploring her sexuality. This was because the psychologist was working with LGBTQ community patients who had been affected by the HIV crisis. "It was during the ’80s that I discovered through dealing with the LGBT+ community, I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men," the 59-year-old added. According to Baskin, she's always been very "male-oriented" in things she did and never had motherly instincts. Neither did she play with dolls.

"I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on," Carole recalled to Pink News while concluding, "As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything."

Interestingly, before marrying Howard, Carole was married to Don Lewis for many years before his mysterious disappearance on August 18, 1997. Baskin's heated fued with zookeeper Joe Exotic with the latter allegedly stating that it was Carole who killed Don is amongst the central themes of Tiger King's narrative.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande is NOT happy with Justin Bieber's post on Tiger King star Carole Baskin's Stuck With U clip

Meanwhile, Carole recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars with pro-partner Pasha Pashkov and was the second contestant to be eliminated.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pink News, People

You may like these
Tiger King star Joe Exotic wants to help Carole Baskin find her missing husband Don Lewis
Tiger King star Joe Exotic requests for bail; Says he will 'be dead in 2-3 months'
Tiger King’s songwriter continues to create more songs about Carole Baskin as a part of a new deal
Tiger King's Joe Exotic requests to be pardoned; Writes a letter to his husband Dillon Passage from the prison
Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe says he will make the zoo a 'complete hell' before Carole Baskin gets its ownership
Tiger King's Carole Baskin wins control over Joe Exotic's zoo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement