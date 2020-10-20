Tiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual: I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men

In a candid interview, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin confessed she's always considered herself to be bisexual.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin, who has been married to Howard Baskin for 16 years, has come out as bisexual. In a recent interview with Pink News via People, the Big Cat Rescue founder confessed that she has always considered herself to be bisexual even though she's never had a wife. Baskin believes that she could just as easily have a wife as a husband.

Carole further shared it was in the 80s when she was engaged to a psychologist that she started exploring her sexuality. This was because the psychologist was working with LGBTQ community patients who had been affected by the HIV crisis. "It was during the ’80s that I discovered through dealing with the LGBT+ community, I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men," the 59-year-old added. According to Baskin, she's always been very "male-oriented" in things she did and never had motherly instincts. Neither did she play with dolls.

"I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on," Carole recalled to Pink News while concluding, "As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything."

Interestingly, before marrying Howard, Carole was married to Don Lewis for many years before his mysterious disappearance on August 18, 1997. Baskin's heated fued with zookeeper Joe Exotic with the latter allegedly stating that it was Carole who killed Don is amongst the central themes of Tiger King's narrative.

Meanwhile, Carole recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars with pro-partner Pasha Pashkov and was the second contestant to be eliminated.

