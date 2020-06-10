Tiger King star Joe Exotic requests for bail; Says he will 'be dead in 2-3 months'

Tiger King star Joe Exotic says he will be dead in jail within 2-3 months as he is suffering from CVID which requires blood infusions every 4 weeks.

Joe Exotic, who was seen in Netflix's crime documentary series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness is currently serving 22 years imprisonment for attempt to murder and 17 other zoo violation charges. In 2019, he hired a hitman and paid him USD 3000 to plot the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin's murder. As reported by TMZ, Joe Exotic is finding it difficult to stay in prison. In a letter that he wrote on June 1, Joe Exotic revealed that his soul is dead and requested Donald Trump to release him from the prison. "I ask President Trump to keep his word and look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle," he wrote.

Joe Exotic believes that he will "be dead in 2-3 months" as stated in his letter. Besides asking US President Donald Trump for help, Joe Exotic also requested Kim Kardashian and Cardi B to help him. Addressing his fans and followers, he opened up about his struggle in prison. "I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find. As most people know I was born with CVID, not COVID-19 and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months," he wrote.

He claimed of being tormented by people inside the prison telling him about his husband, Dillon Passage, enjoying time without him. Joe Exotic also revealed that Passage has gone radio silent on him. Released on Netflix in March, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became one of the most popular shows in no time. The seven-part series follows a number of big cat owners and breeders in the US, but mainly focuses on the rivalry between Joe Exotic and rival Carole Baskin.

